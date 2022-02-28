Recap: Heska Q4 Earnings
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heska beat estimated earnings by 975.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $3.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 5.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heska's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.21
|-0.41
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.50
|0.59
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|63.80M
|55.32M
|52.45M
|53.09M
|Revenue Actual
|60.24M
|64.93M
|60.50M
|64.32M
