Apria: Q4 Earnings Insights
Apria (NASDAQ:APR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apria missed estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $2.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apria's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.38
|0.25
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.54
|0.08
|26.06
|Revenue Estimate
|285.26M
|280.45M
|270.64M
|268.39M
|Revenue Actual
|287.20M
|286.28M
|275.27M
|293.79M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
