Apria: Q4 Earnings Insights

Apria (NASDAQ:APR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apria missed estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $2.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apria's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.38 0.25 0.23 EPS Actual 0.60 0.54 0.08 26.06 Revenue Estimate 285.26M 280.45M 270.64M 268.39M Revenue Actual 287.20M 286.28M 275.27M 293.79M

