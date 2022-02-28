 Skip to main content

Recap: Nielsen Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 7:03am   Comments
Recap: Nielsen Holdings Q4 Earnings

 

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 31.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $778.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nielsen Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.36 0.36 0.32 0.46
EPS Actual 0.45 0.43 0.47 0.53
Revenue Estimate 871.05M 851.36M 843.39M 1.62B
Revenue Actual 882.00M 861.00M 863.00M 1.67B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Nielsen Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.81 and $1.91 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 304.35% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Nielsen Holdings, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

