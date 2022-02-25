 Skip to main content

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ranpak Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.02 0 -0.02 0.03
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.07 0.08 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 93.20M 79.50M 71.98M 81.89M
Revenue Actual 97.10M 90.00M 87.70M 91.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

