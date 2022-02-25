Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ranpak Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0
|-0.02
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.07
|0.08
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|93.20M
|79.50M
|71.98M
|81.89M
|Revenue Actual
|97.10M
|90.00M
|87.70M
|91.90M
