Recap: Summit Midstream Partners Q4 Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners reported an EPS of $-2.93.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.2 which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Summit Midstream Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.41 0.03 1.07 EPS Actual -0.17 0.15 0.12 4.97 Revenue Estimate 80.30M 82.21M 78.45M 93.11M Revenue Actual 102.05M 100.04M 99.32M 96.41M

