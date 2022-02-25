Recap: Summit Midstream Partners Q4 Earnings
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Summit Midstream Partners reported an EPS of $-2.93.
Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.2 which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Summit Midstream Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.41
|0.03
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|0.15
|0.12
|4.97
|Revenue Estimate
|80.30M
|82.21M
|78.45M
|93.11M
|Revenue Actual
|102.05M
|100.04M
|99.32M
|96.41M
