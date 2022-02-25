 Skip to main content

Recap: Summit Midstream Partners Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Recap: Summit Midstream Partners Q4 Earnings

 

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Summit Midstream Partners reported an EPS of $-2.93.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.2 which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Summit Midstream Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.03 0.41 0.03 1.07
EPS Actual -0.17 0.15 0.12 4.97
Revenue Estimate 80.30M 82.21M 78.45M 93.11M
Revenue Actual 102.05M 100.04M 99.32M 96.41M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

