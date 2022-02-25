 Skip to main content

MoneyGram: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 9:05am   Comments
MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MoneyGram beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $1.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MoneyGram's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.01 -0.02 0.08
EPS Actual 0.13 0.01 -0.06 0.12
Revenue Estimate 329.80M 321.00M 300.35M 326.62M
Revenue Actual 319.60M 329.30M 310.10M 323.30M

