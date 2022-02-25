MoneyGram: Q4 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MoneyGram beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $1.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MoneyGram's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.06
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|329.80M
|321.00M
|300.35M
|326.62M
|Revenue Actual
|319.60M
|329.30M
|310.10M
|323.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News