US Ecology: Q4 Earnings Insights
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Ecology missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $20.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Ecology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.15
|-0.10
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|-0.11
|-0.07
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|247.58M
|239.21M
|224.89M
|230.62M
|Revenue Actual
|257.18M
|240.77M
|228.62M
|241.07M
