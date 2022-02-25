US Ecology: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Ecology missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $20.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Ecology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.15 -0.10 0.13 EPS Actual 0.22 -0.11 -0.07 0.19 Revenue Estimate 247.58M 239.21M 224.89M 230.62M Revenue Actual 257.18M 240.77M 228.62M 241.07M

