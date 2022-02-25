 Skip to main content

US Ecology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 9:02am   Comments
US Ecology: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Ecology missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $20.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Ecology's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.15 -0.10 0.13
EPS Actual 0.22 -0.11 -0.07 0.19
Revenue Estimate 247.58M 239.21M 224.89M 230.62M
Revenue Actual 257.18M 240.77M 228.62M 241.07M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

