BeiGene: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 8:41am   Comments
BeiGene: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BeiGene missed estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $-6.16 versus an estimate of $-5.17.

Revenue was up $113.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

