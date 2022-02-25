 Skip to main content

LendingTree: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:38am   Comments
LendingTree: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LendingTree beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $35.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 14.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingTree's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.16 -0.12 -0.26
EPS Actual 0.75 0.76 0.18 0.13
Revenue Estimate 292.63M 270.10M 264.75M 218.92M
Revenue Actual 297.45M 270.01M 272.75M 222.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

