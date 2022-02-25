LendingTree: Q4 Earnings Insights
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LendingTree beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $35.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 14.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LendingTree's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.16
|-0.12
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.76
|0.18
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|292.63M
|270.10M
|264.75M
|218.92M
|Revenue Actual
|297.45M
|270.01M
|272.75M
|222.33M
