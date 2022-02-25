Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 17.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Qurate Retail's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.50
|0.33
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.54
|0.48
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|3.37B
|3.38B
|3.14B
|4.41B
|Revenue Actual
|3.14B
|3.50B
|3.34B
|4.45B
