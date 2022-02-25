 Skip to main content

Recap: Nordic American Tankers Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Recap: Nordic American Tankers Q4 Earnings

 

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nordic American Tankers reported in-line EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $6.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.17 -0.17 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.18 -0.16 -0.19
Revenue Estimate 15.29M 20.32M 24.23M 27.12M
Revenue Actual 9.31M 16.75M 18.81M 16.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

