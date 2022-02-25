Recap: Nordic American Tankers Q4 Earnings
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nordic American Tankers reported in-line EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $6.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.22
|-0.18
|-0.16
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|15.29M
|20.32M
|24.23M
|27.12M
|Revenue Actual
|9.31M
|16.75M
|18.81M
|16.29M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News