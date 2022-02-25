Recap: Nordic American Tankers Q4 Earnings

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nordic American Tankers reported in-line EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $6.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.17 -0.17 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.18 -0.16 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 15.29M 20.32M 24.23M 27.12M Revenue Actual 9.31M 16.75M 18.81M 16.29M

