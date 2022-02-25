Immunogen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Immunogen reported an EPS of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $57.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-0.19
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.15
|-0.17
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|19.03M
|18.92M
|17.73M
|40.83M
|Revenue Actual
|9.21M
|16.95M
|15.71M
|85.80M
