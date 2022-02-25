 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Immunogen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Share:
Immunogen: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Immunogen reported an EPS of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $57.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.18 -0.19 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.18 -0.15 -0.17 0.16
Revenue Estimate 19.03M 18.92M 17.73M 40.83M
Revenue Actual 9.21M 16.95M 15.71M 85.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (IMGN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly's Jardiance Gets Nod For Heart Failure, Pulmatrix Announces Reverse Split, Reata Awaits FDA Decision
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Immunogen
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow
Lilly Unites With ImmunoGen In ADC Deal Worth Up To $1.7B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com