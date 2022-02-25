Immunogen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Immunogen reported an EPS of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $57.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Immunogen's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.18 -0.19 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.15 -0.17 0.16 Revenue Estimate 19.03M 18.92M 17.73M 40.83M Revenue Actual 9.21M 16.95M 15.71M 85.80M

