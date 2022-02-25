 Skip to main content

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:47am   Comments
Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ecovyst's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.07   0.11
EPS Actual 0.19 0.11 0.04 0.61
Revenue Estimate 152.32M 140.00M 113.67M 307.28M
Revenue Actual 167.40M 146.95M 126.60M 281.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

