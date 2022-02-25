Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ecovyst's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.07
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.11
|0.04
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|152.32M
|140.00M
|113.67M
|307.28M
|Revenue Actual
|167.40M
|146.95M
|126.60M
|281.50M
