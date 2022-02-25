Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ecovyst's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.07 0.11 EPS Actual 0.19 0.11 0.04 0.61 Revenue Estimate 152.32M 140.00M 113.67M 307.28M Revenue Actual 167.40M 146.95M 126.60M 281.50M

