CryoPort: Q4 Earnings Insights
CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CryoPort missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $8.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CryoPort's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.18
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|54.43M
|51.38M
|46.78M
|43.95M
|Revenue Actual
|56.69M
|56.19M
|53.28M
|48.36M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings