CryoPort: Q4 Earnings Insights

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CryoPort missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $8.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CryoPort's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.13 -0.18 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.16 -0.13 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 54.43M 51.38M 46.78M 43.95M Revenue Actual 56.69M 56.19M 53.28M 48.36M

