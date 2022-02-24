TimkenSteel: Q4 Earnings Insights
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $127.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 5.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TimkenSteel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.65
|0.36
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|0.96
|0.43
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|330.20M
|326.40M
|244.90M
|216.80M
|Revenue Actual
|343.70M
|327.30M
|273.60M
|211.20M
