Northern Oil & Gas: Q4 Earnings Insights
Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Northern Oil & Gas missed estimated earnings by 3.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $232.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northern Oil & Gas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.67
|0.60
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.92
|0.62
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|204.44M
|169.82M
|135.87M
|129.28M
|Revenue Actual
|259.67M
|225.72M
|157.33M
|99.51M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings