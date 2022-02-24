Northern Oil & Gas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northern Oil & Gas missed estimated earnings by 3.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $232.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 6.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northern Oil & Gas's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.67 0.60 0.66 EPS Actual 0.84 0.92 0.62 0.64 Revenue Estimate 204.44M 169.82M 135.87M 129.28M Revenue Actual 259.67M 225.72M 157.33M 99.51M

