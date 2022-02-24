Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perdoceo Education's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.40 0.43 0.34 EPS Actual 0.45 0.41 0.44 0.39 Revenue Estimate 172.23M 178.33M 181.10M 171.57M Revenue Actual 174.00M 175.54M 183.64M 171.16M

