Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Perdoceo Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.40
|0.43
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.41
|0.44
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|172.23M
|178.33M
|181.10M
|171.57M
|Revenue Actual
|174.00M
|175.54M
|183.64M
|171.16M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings