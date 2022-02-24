Tabula Rasa HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tabula Rasa HealthCare missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $8.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 52.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tabula Rasa HealthCare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0
|-0.09
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.09
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|88.52M
|81.66M
|76.15M
|74.78M
|Revenue Actual
|86.59M
|82.31M
|76.68M
|77.05M
