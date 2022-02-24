Tabula Rasa HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tabula Rasa HealthCare missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $8.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 52.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tabula Rasa HealthCare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0 -0.09 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 -0.09 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 88.52M 81.66M 76.15M 74.78M Revenue Actual 86.59M 82.31M 76.68M 77.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.