Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07.
Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.56 which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Olympic Steel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.53
|1.88
|1.29
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|4.09
|2.84
|1.97
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|635.28M
|516.40M
|442.30M
|270.07M
|Revenue Actual
|668.47M
|556.08M
|463.12M
|331.55M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings