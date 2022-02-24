Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07.

Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.56 which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Olympic Steel's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.53 1.88 1.29 0.06 EPS Actual 4.09 2.84 1.97 0.14 Revenue Estimate 635.28M 516.40M 442.30M 270.07M Revenue Actual 668.47M 556.08M 463.12M 331.55M

