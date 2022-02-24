Recap: Switch Q4 Earnings
Switch (NYSE:SWCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Switch missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $33.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Switch's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.04
|0.08
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|159.78M
|134.54M
|128.83M
|131.30M
|Revenue Actual
|158.10M
|141.69M
|130.87M
|127.75M
