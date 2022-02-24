Recap: Switch Q4 Earnings

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Switch missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $33.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Switch's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.05 EPS Actual 0.01 0.04 0.08 0.06 Revenue Estimate 159.78M 134.54M 128.83M 131.30M Revenue Actual 158.10M 141.69M 130.87M 127.75M

