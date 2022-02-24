Kaman: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Kaman beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $10.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kaman's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.36
|0.18
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.56
|0.29
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|187.57M
|178.15M
|172.82M
|206.22M
|Revenue Actual
|179.84M
|182.39M
|171.62M
|185.29M
