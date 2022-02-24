Recap: Envestnet Q4 Earnings

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Envestnet beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $55.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Envestnet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.54 0.61 0.65 EPS Actual 0.61 0.67 0.64 0.69 Revenue Estimate 300.66M 283.74M 273.55M 258.66M Revenue Actual 303.05M 288.74M 275.11M 263.82M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Envestnet management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.44 and $0.45 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -11.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Envestnet, a bearish signal to many investors.

