Recap: Tivity Health Q4 Earnings

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tivity Health missed estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $26.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tivity Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.36 0.33 0.29 EPS Actual 0.42 0.48 0.40 0.38 Revenue Estimate 121.94M 111.02M 100.06M 190.02M Revenue Actual 126.29M 120.07M 108.08M 100.62M

