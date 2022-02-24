Recap: Tivity Health Q4 Earnings
Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Tivity Health missed estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $26.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tivity Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.36
|0.33
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.48
|0.40
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|121.94M
|111.02M
|100.06M
|190.02M
|Revenue Actual
|126.29M
|120.07M
|108.08M
|100.62M
