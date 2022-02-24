OptimizeRx: Q4 Earnings Insights
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OptimizeRx beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $3.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OptimizeRx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.07
|0.01
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.10
|0.03
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|15.06M
|12.45M
|10.47M
|16.02M
|Revenue Actual
|16.12M
|13.63M
|11.23M
|16.43M
