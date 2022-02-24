Floor & Decor Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Floor & Decor Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $190.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Floor & Decor Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.61 0.53 0.44 EPS Actual 0.60 0.73 0.68 0.47 Revenue Estimate 855.12M 836.85M 745.90M 696.77M Revenue Actual 876.55M 860.11M 782.54M 723.65M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Floor & Decor Hldgs management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.75 and $3.0 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 553.41% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Floor & Decor Hldgs, a bullish signal to many investors.

