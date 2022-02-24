Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cushman & Wakefield beat estimated earnings by 49.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $1.24 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cushman & Wakefield's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.2
|0.01
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.5
|0.11
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|1.39B
|1.54B
|1.50B
|Revenue Actual
|1.70B
|2.25B
|1.34B
|1.65B
