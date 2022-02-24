 Skip to main content

Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield beat estimated earnings by 49.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $1.24 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cushman & Wakefield's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.2 0.01 0.35
EPS Actual 0.48 0.5 0.11 0.43
Revenue Estimate 1.54B 1.39B 1.54B 1.50B
Revenue Actual 1.70B 2.25B 1.34B 1.65B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

