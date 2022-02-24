 Skip to main content

Recap: Plus Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Plus Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.62% drop in the share price the next day.

 

