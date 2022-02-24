 Skip to main content

Natus Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:21pm   Comments
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natus Medical beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $9.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natus Medical's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.25 0.16 0.24
EPS Actual 0.28 0.29 0.16 0.39
Revenue Estimate 116.80M 114.00M 111.40M 110.00M
Revenue Actual 113.88M 115.98M 114.93M 118.72M

