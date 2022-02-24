Natus Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Natus Medical beat estimated earnings by 6.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $9.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Natus Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.25
|0.16
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.29
|0.16
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|116.80M
|114.00M
|111.40M
|110.00M
|Revenue Actual
|113.88M
|115.98M
|114.93M
|118.72M
