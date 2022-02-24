Axonics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axonics beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $18.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axonics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.49 -0.41 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.59 -0.57 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 48.97M 39.82M 27.88M 35.11M Revenue Actual 46.91M 45.87M 34.37M 34.78M

