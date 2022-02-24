Axonics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axonics beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $18.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axonics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.43
|-0.49
|-0.41
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|-0.59
|-0.57
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|48.97M
|39.82M
|27.88M
|35.11M
|Revenue Actual
|46.91M
|45.87M
|34.37M
|34.78M
