Air Transport Services Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Air Transport Services Gr missed estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was up $83.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Air Transport Services Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.27 0.26 0.34 EPS Actual 0.60 0.35 0.19 0.38 Revenue Estimate 434.71M 401.76M 395.46M 414.26M Revenue Actual 465.95M 409.87M 376.09M 399.36M

