Air Transport Services Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Air Transport Services Gr missed estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $83.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Air Transport Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.27
|0.26
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.35
|0.19
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|434.71M
|401.76M
|395.46M
|414.26M
|Revenue Actual
|465.95M
|409.87M
|376.09M
|399.36M
