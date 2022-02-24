Recap: Merit Medical Systems Q4 Earnings

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Merit Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 36.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $20.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Merit Medical Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.36 0.43 EPS Actual 0.52 0.62 0.52 0.54 Revenue Estimate 260.02M 249.40M 230.85M 250.45M Revenue Actual 267.02M 280.32M 248.91M 258.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Merit Medical Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.41 and $2.56 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 250.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Merit Medical Systems, a bullish signal to many investors.

