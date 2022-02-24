 Skip to main content

Joint: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:08pm   Comments
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Joint missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $5.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Joint's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.05  
EPS Actual 0.13 0.18 0.16 0.72
Revenue Estimate 20.12M 17.75M 16.62M 16.68M
Revenue Actual 20.99M 20.22M 17.55M 17.04M

