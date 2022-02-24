Joint: Q4 Earnings Insights
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Joint missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $5.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Joint's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.18
|0.16
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|20.12M
|17.75M
|16.62M
|16.68M
|Revenue Actual
|20.99M
|20.22M
|17.55M
|17.04M
