Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southwestern Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $2.17 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southwestern Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|0.21
|0.23
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.19
|0.29
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|976.82M
|843.43M
|850.51M
|701.11M
|Revenue Actual
|1.60B
|1.05B
|1.07B
|779.00M
