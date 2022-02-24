Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southwestern Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $2.17 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southwestern Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.21 0.23 0.14 EPS Actual 0.24 0.19 0.29 0.18 Revenue Estimate 976.82M 843.43M 850.51M 701.11M Revenue Actual 1.60B 1.05B 1.07B 779.00M

