Recap: Ping Identity Holding Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 5:01pm   Comments
Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ping Identity Holding missed estimated earnings by 750.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $12.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ping Identity Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.09
EPS Actual 0.07 0.11 0.04 0.09
Revenue Estimate 68.08M 66.09M 63.30M 68.82M
Revenue Actual 76.18M 78.90M 68.94M 63.26M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

