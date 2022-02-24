Recap: Ping Identity Holding Q4 Earnings
Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
Ping Identity Holding missed estimated earnings by 750.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $12.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ping Identity Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.11
|0.04
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|68.08M
|66.09M
|63.30M
|68.82M
|Revenue Actual
|76.18M
|78.90M
|68.94M
|63.26M
