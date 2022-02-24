Altair Engineering: Q4 Earnings Insights
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Altair Engineering beat estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altair Engineering's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.01
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.07
|0.31
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|113.65M
|112.02M
|139.40M
|115.81M
|Revenue Actual
|121.31M
|119.91M
|150.16M
|133.44M
