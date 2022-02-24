Altair Engineering: Q4 Earnings Insights

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altair Engineering beat estimated earnings by 111.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altair Engineering's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.21 EPS Actual 0.11 0.07 0.31 0.17 Revenue Estimate 113.65M 112.02M 139.40M 115.81M Revenue Actual 121.31M 119.91M 150.16M 133.44M

