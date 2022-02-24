 Skip to main content

Cytokinetics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:52pm   Comments
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.84.

Revenue was up $48.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 6.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cytokinetics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.76 -0.65 -0.58  
EPS Actual -0.95 -0.86 -0.66 -0.62
Revenue Estimate 6.42M 5.45M 6.58M 8.56M
Revenue Actual 5.44M 2.84M 6.55M 6.72M

