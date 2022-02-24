Cytokinetics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.84.
Revenue was up $48.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 6.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cytokinetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.76
|-0.65
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.95
|-0.86
|-0.66
|-0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|6.42M
|5.45M
|6.58M
|8.56M
|Revenue Actual
|5.44M
|2.84M
|6.55M
|6.72M
