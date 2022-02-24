Personalis: Q4 Earnings Insights

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Personalis beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.5.

Revenue was up $506.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Personalis's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.39 -0.36 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.34 -0.29 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 22.24M 21.21M 20.43M 20.07M Revenue Actual 22.26M 21.67M 20.88M 20.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.