Personalis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Personalis beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.5.
Revenue was up $506.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Personalis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.39
|-0.36
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.34
|-0.29
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|22.24M
|21.21M
|20.43M
|20.07M
|Revenue Actual
|22.26M
|21.67M
|20.88M
|20.18M
