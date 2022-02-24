Recap: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Y-mAbs Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.7.
Revenue was up $11.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.60
|-0.64
|0.19
|-0.51
|EPS Actual
|-0.66
|-0.53
|0.75
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|10.87M
|7.85M
|44.47M
|15.54M
|Revenue Actual
|8.96M
|10.95M
|5.38M
|20.75M
