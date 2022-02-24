 Skip to main content

Curis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Curis missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $111.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Curis's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.11 -0.09 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.12 -0.11 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 2.79M 2.48M 2.64M 2.84M
Revenue Actual 3.04M 2.29M 2.19M 3.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

