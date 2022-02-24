Curis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Curis missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $111.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Curis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.11
|-0.09
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|2.79M
|2.48M
|2.64M
|2.84M
|Revenue Actual
|3.04M
|2.29M
|2.19M
|3.02M
