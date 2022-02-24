 Skip to main content

Recap: Farfetch Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Farfetch beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $125.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 13.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farfetch's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.40 -0.41 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.17 -0.22 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 591.34M 495.11M 454.63M 518.06M
Revenue Actual 582.57M 523.31M 485.08M 540.11M

