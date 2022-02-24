Recap: Farfetch Q4 Earnings

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Farfetch beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $125.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 13.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farfetch's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.40 -0.41 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.17 -0.22 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 591.34M 495.11M 454.63M 518.06M Revenue Actual 582.57M 523.31M 485.08M 540.11M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.