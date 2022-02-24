Recap: Farfetch Q4 Earnings
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Farfetch beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $125.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 13.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Farfetch's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.40
|-0.41
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.22
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|591.34M
|495.11M
|454.63M
|518.06M
|Revenue Actual
|582.57M
|523.31M
|485.08M
|540.11M
