Recap: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Aerie Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 262.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $-0.67.
Revenue was up $89.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aerie Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.62
|-0.64
|-0.68
|-0.73
|EPS Actual
|-0.72
|-0.67
|-0.72
|-0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|28.89M
|26.28M
|22.78M
|22.36M
|Revenue Actual
|29.31M
|27.18M
|22.97M
|24.68M
