Block: Q4 Earnings Insights
Block (NYSE:SQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Block beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $920.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Block's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.30
|0.16
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.66
|0.41
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|4.54B
|4.99B
|3.33B
|3.09B
|Revenue Actual
|3.85B
|4.68B
|5.06B
|3.16B
