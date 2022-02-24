 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Icahn Enterprises
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 1:27pm   Comments
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Icahn Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Icahn Enterprises bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Icahn Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.47
EPS Actual -0.55 -0.53 0.65 0.61
Price Change % -1.53% 0.15% 3.44% -4.63%

Stock Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises were trading at $54.7 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

