 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calumet Specialty's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
Calumet Specialty's Earnings Outlook

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Calumet Specialty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.39.

Calumet Specialty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.79, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calumet Specialty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.05 -0.62 -0.79
EPS Actual 0.64 -0.97 -1.82 -0.89
Price Change % 9.14% 0.16% -8.95% 3.06%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty were trading at $14.39 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 255.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Tyson Foods Beats Views
Mid-Day Market Update: US Stocks Down; Nasdaq Falls 50 Points
Calumet Specialty: Dividend Insights
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Applied Therapeutics Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings