Earnings Outlook For City Office REIT
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 11:29am   Comments
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that City Office REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

City Office REIT bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at City Office REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.32 0.35 0.33 0.32
Price Change % -1.72% 1.76% 1.25% -5.22%

Stock Performance

Shares of City Office REIT were trading at $17.2 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

