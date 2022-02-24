Recap: Newtek Business Services Q4 Earnings

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newtek Business Services beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $10.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newtek Business Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.71 1.08 0.56 EPS Actual 0.56 1.20 1.05 0.44 Revenue Estimate 14.07M 19.78M 29.30M 13.80M Revenue Actual 12.41M 36.59M 34.69M 14.78M

