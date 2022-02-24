Recap: Newtek Business Services Q4 Earnings
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Newtek Business Services beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $10.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Newtek Business Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.71
|1.08
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|1.20
|1.05
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|14.07M
|19.78M
|29.30M
|13.80M
|Revenue Actual
|12.41M
|36.59M
|34.69M
|14.78M
