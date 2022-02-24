Recap: Brigham Minerals Q4 Earnings
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brigham Minerals missed estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $23.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brigham Minerals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.19
|0.19
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.25
|0.20
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|41.23M
|34.57M
|30.20M
|23.89M
|Revenue Actual
|41.96M
|37.81M
|33.77M
|23.76M
