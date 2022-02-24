Recap: Brigham Minerals Q4 Earnings

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brigham Minerals missed estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $23.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brigham Minerals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.19 0.19 0.06 EPS Actual 0.31 0.25 0.20 0.07 Revenue Estimate 41.23M 34.57M 30.20M 23.89M Revenue Actual 41.96M 37.81M 33.77M 23.76M

