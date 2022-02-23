Owl Rock Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Owl Rock Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $60.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owl Rock Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.29
|0.28
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.30
|0.26
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|254.82M
|240.30M
|232.15M
|210.34M
|Revenue Actual
|269.19M
|249.01M
|221.57M
|221.25M
