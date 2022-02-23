Owl Rock Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Owl Rock Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $60.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Owl Rock Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.29 0.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.33 0.30 0.26 0.29 Revenue Estimate 254.82M 240.30M 232.15M 210.34M Revenue Actual 269.19M 249.01M 221.57M 221.25M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.