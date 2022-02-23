Datto Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights
Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Datto Holding beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $25.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Datto Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.12
|0.17
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.17
|0.18
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|153.68M
|147.09M
|143.03M
|133.64M
|Revenue Actual
|157.89M
|151.60M
|144.91M
|138.99M
