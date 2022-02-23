Datto Holding: Q4 Earnings Insights

Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Datto Holding beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $25.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Datto Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.12 0.17 0.11 EPS Actual 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.16 Revenue Estimate 153.68M 147.09M 143.03M 133.64M Revenue Actual 157.89M 151.60M 144.91M 138.99M

