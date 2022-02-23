Recap: Callon Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Callon Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.75.

Revenue was up $223.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Callon Petroleum's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.52 1.58 0.87 0.47 EPS Actual 2.93 1.49 1.49 1 Revenue Estimate 425.67M 336.47M 264.43M 256.88M Revenue Actual 392.95M 294.02M 258.34M 259.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.