Recap: Callon Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Callon Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.75.
Revenue was up $223.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Callon Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.52
|1.58
|0.87
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|2.93
|1.49
|1.49
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|425.67M
|336.47M
|264.43M
|256.88M
|Revenue Actual
|392.95M
|294.02M
|258.34M
|259.02M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings