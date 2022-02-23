 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Callon Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:31pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Callon Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Callon Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.75.

Revenue was up $223.94 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 5.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Callon Petroleum's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.52 1.58 0.87 0.47
EPS Actual 2.93 1.49 1.49 1
Revenue Estimate 425.67M 336.47M 264.43M 256.88M
Revenue Actual 392.95M 294.02M 258.34M 259.02M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CPE)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CPE
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On ArcBest, Ulta Beauty And More
Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings